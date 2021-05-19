14-year-old arrested in connection with Maple Heights double homicide; police searching for 2 more suspects

**Related Video Above: See the previous report on the double homicide.**

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police said a 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of two males earlier this month.

Following an investigation into the homicide that occurred Saturday, May 8, around 1 p.m., police announced Wednesday they have three primary suspects, including the teen boy who is now in custody at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said they are still on the lookout for the other two suspects and that the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved after warrants were issued.

The incident occurred in the area of Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue. When officers arrived they say they found two males with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. One of the them was reported dead at the scene, while the second male was transported to the Marymount Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the other suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. An anonymous tip can also be made to Crime Stoppers.