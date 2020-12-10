14 percent of Cuyahoga County Jail inmates currently positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– About 14 percent of the inmate population at the Cuyahoga County Jail currently has coronavirus.

Of the 1,353 people held at the jail right, 190 are positive for the virus, according to a county spokeswoman on Thursday. Four hundred inmates, or nearly a third, are currently in exposure isolation and 168 are in seven-day holding isolation.

To date, the jail has experienced 469 total COVID-19 positive tests in inmates. A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said 57 inmates with the virus have been released from custody and 223 inmates have recovered.

