COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly three dozen have been injured after the roof of a home near the Ohio State University collapsed.

Officers responded to East 13th Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday after report of a roof collapsing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said 14 people were transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center, Grant Medical Center and OSU East Hospital in stable condition, with about 20 others injured and treated by medics on the scene.

(NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)

The collapse came as a large number of students were standing on the roof during a party, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Rick Artrip.

“We got here quick, did a quick assessment, we took the walking wounded and got them away, we took the ones who are kind of injured and took them and triaged them and tested them by the medics we quickly got them to OSU, Grant and OSU East Hospital,” said Atrip.

Artrip reaffirmed those injured are not facing life-threatening injuries.