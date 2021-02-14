14 couples say ‘I do’ on Valentine’s Day with special wedding event at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Fourteen couples celebrated Valentine’s Day by saying “I do.”

Individual ceremonies were held throughout the day at Market Square at Crocker Park.

“Created three years ago by Crocker Park, the event provides a simple, causal, and affordable way to get married without the hassle, time, and expense of planning a wedding,” organizers said in a press release.

The couples received a gift package crafted by businesses from the area, and were also entered to win the Hyatt Place grand prize, which includes a free night’s stay at the hotel.

Congratulations to all of the happy couples!

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo



WJW photo