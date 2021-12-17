14 CMSD schools closed due to illness among staff

CLEVELAND — Fourteen Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools were closed Friday due to illness among staff.

Those schools are:

A. J. Rickoff

Clark

Collinwood (includes School of One site)

Dike

East Tech (includes School of One site)

Franklin D. Roosevelt

George Washington Carver

Glenville (includes School of One site)

Halle

John F. Kennedy

Mary Bethune

Wade Park

Waverly

Willson

Additionally, the John Adams College and Career Academy, Rhodes College and Career Academy and Rhodes School of Environmental Studies are in remote learning Friday.

In a statement to Fox 8, Tom Ott, CMSD interim deputy chief of communications, said the schools were closed because “many staff called off sick.” Families were notified by automated calls, emails and texts.

The district asks that any families who did not receive a notice to update their current information with the appropriate school.