CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a pair of missing 13-year-olds.

Police say Amida Evans went missing from her home in the 9000 block of Yale Avenue, and Jiierre Jones went missing from his home in the 10600 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Both are believed to have run away.

There’s been no word on if they are together, or when the teens were last seen.

If you see either teen, contact Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.