CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot and killed while inside a house on Woodview Road in Cleveland Heights.

The shooting happened Monday evening, according to Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg. The chief said it appears the shooter was outside and a “few yards away.”

The boy lives out of state and was visiting.

Anyone with information on the shooting to contact police as soon as possible at 216-321-1234.