AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 13-year-old boy told police another teen robbed him of his wallet outside a drug store.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Walgreens at 834 W. Market St., according to a news release from Akron Police Department Capt. Michael Miller.

The teen, believed to be between 13 years old and 16 years old, followed the boy around the store, then approached him when he left.

“Once outside, the suspect reportedly demanded the victim’s wallet and allegedly threatened to have someone shoot him if he didn’t comply,” reads the release.

The suspect reached into the boy’s pocket and took his wallet, then fled on a bicycle. The suspect was wearing a bright-red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website