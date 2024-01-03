(WJW) – A 13-year-old boy just made history after he became the first person to ever beat the original Tetris on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

The competitive gamer, known as Blue Scuti on YouTube, posted a video of his about 38-minute achievement on Tuesday.

In the video, when Blue Scuti reaches 156 of the game you hear him say “Oh my God,” and, “Please crash.”

Soon after, he hit level 157 and the game finally crashed, meaning he beat the game.

The 13-year-old was clearly in disbelief, saying, “I’m going to pass out. I can’t feel my fingers. I can’t feel my hands. Oh my God.”

According to 404 Media, Blue Scuti is the first known human to beat the game on the original NES by forcing it into what’s called a “kill screen,” which has only ever been done before by artificial intelligence.

“When I started playing this game I never expected to ever crash the game, or beat it. This run was also the Overall Score, Level, Lines, and 19 Score world record,” the YouTube video caption said.

It doesn’t appear as though anyone was with Blue Scuti in person at the time of his achievement, but when his mom got home from work, he made sure to get a high five.

He dedicated the game to his dad, Adam Gibson, who died in December, 404 Media reported.

According to 404 Media, Blue Scuti used the “rolling” controller technique, which was popularized in 2021. It’s the fastest and best method of playing the game, according to 404 Media.

“The technique has completely revolutionized competitive Tetris over the last few years,” 404 Media reported.