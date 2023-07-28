STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A 13-year-old has died after being hit by a car in Strongsville Thursday night.

According to a call sheet from the Strongsville Police Department, the 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Prospect Road near the fire station around 9:10 p.m.

Strongsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba released a statement saying, “We are currently working with our crisis team and will have a statement soon about how we will work to support our students, staff, and greater community through this tragic event.”

