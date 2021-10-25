13-year-old killed in hit-and-run accident in Northeast Ohio

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Columbiana County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in Fairfield Township.

The 13-year-old was riding a bike when he was hit by a truck driven by Donald White of Salineville on State Route 164, according to OSHP.

The police report says 64-year-old White drove away. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

White was picked up at his home and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving a scene, two third-degree felonies.

OSHP says drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash and White could be facing more charges.

Columbiana Exempted Village School District released the following statement on their website:

Dear Clipper Families, Our Clipper community experienced an unimaginable tragedy with the loss of one of our students. Our prayers, thoughts, and support remain with the family and friends of this young man. As we all navigate this difficult time, we will provide grief counselors across the district for students and staff. Columbiana Exempted Village School District