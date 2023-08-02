SANTA ROSA, California (WJW) – Police are investigating a major collision involving a Tesla in Santa Rosa, California.

According to police, officers responded Tuesday to a scene and found a severely damaged Tesla, which had crashed into a utility pole.

Further investigation revealed that a thirteen-year-old female had been behind the wheel of her parents’ Tesla without their permission.

Remarkably, the driver and two other juvenile passengers involved in the incident managed to escape with only minor injuries and were seen walking around when authorities arrived.

According to statements provided by the juveniles, the young driver lost control of the vehicle upon encountering a dip.

This initial loss of control led to a series of collisions, involving three parked vehicles, a utility pole, and a street sign.

Law enforcement officials are still determining whether alcohol played a role in the collision.