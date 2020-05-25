13-year-old graduates from college with four associate’s degrees

LA MIRADA, Calif. (CNN)– A 13-year-old became the youngest graduate from Fullerton College in California.

Jack Rico now has four associate’s degrees. He’s headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a bachelor’s degree in history.

“Well I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything. I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do,” Rico said.

He started college when he was 11 years old.

When he’s not studying, Rico enjoys playing videos games, like other kids his age.

