CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting of a teen girl on the city’s east side.

It happened on Woodland Avenue near East 79th Street Tuesday evening. Cleveland police said shots were fired through the door.

(Photo: Kevin Freeman/FOX 8 News)

Cleveland EMS said the 13-year-old was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed she was shot in the chest.

