ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A young teen was rescued after falling in a remote part of Cascade Park Sunday afternoon, Elyria firefighters said.

Rescue teams were called to the park around 4 p.m. after a 13-year-old girl reportedly injured her leg and was unable to move. After following a walking trail, firefighters found the teen had fallen about 20 feet and was not far from the edge of the swift moving river.

Using a rope rescue system, the girl was brought to safety and sent to University Hospitals Elyria.

The girl’s condition is not being reported at this time.

“This is the time of year when I would like to remind visitors to Cascade Park to enjoy this beautiful gem but use caution and do not stray from the trails,” Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said in a statement. “Also, the river can be extremely dangerous when its fast moving after all the recent rain.”

