QUESTA, New Mexico (WJW) – New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

According to the preliminary findings by the Investigations Bureau, the incident occurred on the afternoon of July 28.

Investigators say four juveniles were at the home of a 14-year-old boy.

According to a press release, the 14-year-old male shot a 13-year-old girl, killing her.

At that time, investigators say the 14-year-old dragged the child’s body outside and went back into the home.

The boy’s father arrived shortly before police, but investigators say William Brown and his son refused to come out of the home.

William Brown, Courtesy: New Mexico State Police

Eventually, both were taken into custody.

The 14-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and assault on a police officer. He’s in a juvenile detention center.

The boy’s father, William Brown, faces charges of making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death.