13-year-old girl, 24-year-old man killed in Akron shooting

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting deaths of a 13-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man.

According to the M.E.’s office, law enforcement responded to the 100 block of Brighton Drive for a shooting around 10:50 Thursday evening. 

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Akron police have not released any information about whether they are looking for a suspect.

The victims have not been identified.

