AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has a man in custody in connection with the death of a 13-year-old.

Officers responded to an alley behind a home in the 400 block of S. Arlington Street in June.

They found the body of a 13-year-old girl with no obvious signs of trauma.

The girl is 13-year-old Melanie Elkins of Akron, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office reported when the body was found. The autopsy showed “no significant trauma” the medical examiner had said.

Friday, police revealed that detectives had developing information and evidence that pointed to Keith Earley, 30, as a person of interest.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday in Mansfield, police say.

He faces charges of abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime and obstruction of official business.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are working to determine the exact circumstances that contributed to the teen’s death and hoping to identify any additional person or persons that may be somehow involved,” Akron police said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link here.