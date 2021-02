CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl.

Ma’Niyjah Hunter has been missing since Jan. 31. She is 5 foot 1 and weighs 100 pounds.

Cleveland police said she frequents the areas of West 44th Street and Clark Avenue, Orchard Park and Triskett Avenue, East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue, and the city of Maple Heights.

Ma’Niyjah Hunter (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the third district detective unit at 216-623-5318.