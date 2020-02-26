13-year-old charged for fires outside Seton Catholic School

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)– Charges were filed against a 13-year-old accused of setting fires outside Seton Catholic School in Hudson.
The student faces one count of arson, which is a fourth-degree felony.
Hudson police said firefighters and officers were called to the school, located on Stow Road, at about 5 a.m. Monday for a bush on fire. As authorities searched the property, they found someone started or tried to start fires near the outside of the building. All fires were out by the time police and fire arrived.
Damage was minimal.
Seton Catholic School was closed on Monday.