AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department says a 13-year-old faces charges for an assault and attempted carjacking.

It happened Saturday at the Rosemary Apartment Complex Saturday just after 4 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman told police that a group of teenagers tried taking her car while she was unloading groceries.

She said they punched her in the face and fired shots.

The woman called 911.

“They had machine guns. They had knives. They had everything,” she told dispatch.

The teens tried to drive away in the car, but during the melee, the car rolled across the parking lot and into a building.

Officers arrested a 13-year-old boy near the victim’s car.

He’s charged with aggravated robbery and theft and was booked in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say some of the shots fired hit the victim’s car.

She was not seriously hurt.

“I can take a punch,” she told 911.

Police have not said how many additional suspects they’re looking for in the case.