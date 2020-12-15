13-year-old boy shot in the head, killed while sitting in a car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

The child, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Ja’Mari Jones, was sitting in a car in the 1600 block of W. 25th St. Monday night when he was shot.

Officers responded to the area just after 6:30 p.m.

Jones died at the hospital. Police said the boy had been shot in the head.

Cleveland police detained one person at the scene but say there have been no arrests in the child’s shooting.

Police are investigating whether the shooting happened at Loop Dr.

