CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A 13-year-old Cuyahoga County boy has died from the flu, health officials confirmed.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, it was the first flu death in the county and the first pediatric flu death in Ohio this season.

It’s unclear at this time exactly when he died.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s weekly flu report, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, there were six confirmed cases of flu-related hospitalizations. There have been 15 hospitalizations for this flu season.

The report says Cuyahoga County has moved up to “moderate low” flu activity level.

Anyone who still needs a flu vaccine can find resources near them here.