13-year-old arrested with loaded weapon in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department arrested a 13-year-old over the weekend for possession of a loaded weapon.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of Garry Rd. Saturday for a report of a fight involving a gun.

Officers found the 13-year-old with the gun, according to a press release.

Two teens said they were an argument with the 13-year-old when he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

He faces weapons charges and was booked in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.