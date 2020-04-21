13-year-old arrested for multiple armed robberies of Akron pizza delivery drivers

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron have made an arrest in connection with at least two armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers.

Police say their suspect is 13-years-old.

FOX 8 reported on multiple robberies of pizza delivery drivers in December 2019 and January 2020.

The 13-year-old has been connected to two robberies that happened January 27, according to police.

Both were in the 1100 block of 4th Ave.

On that day at separate times, two pizza delivery drivers were walking up to the address, which was vacant, when they were robbed.

In both cases, however, there were multiple suspects.

In the second incident, the driver was armed.

Police said the suspect turned himself in Monday.

He faces two counts of aggravated robbery and is in juvenile detention.

