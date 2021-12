STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Perry Township Police Department announced a 13-year-old was taken into custody following an investigation into a threat at Edison Middle School.

The department received several calls Monday around 4:30 p.m. about the threat, which was posted on social media.

The teen was arrested for inducing panic.

He was booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

Police say there will be officers at the school Tuesday.