13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,478 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said officials.

Today’s #COVID19 data dashboard. More detailed data can be found at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. pic.twitter.com/GM3n15BfJZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 29, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 152,907 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,783 deaths since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 131,708 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,105 cases, 37 deaths, 106 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

