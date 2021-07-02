13-month-old dies in Ohio after being left in a car

ST. MARY’S, Ohio (WJW) – 13-month-old Ceicila “Cece”Harting has been laid to rest after being left in a vehicle.

That’s according to Kids and Car Safety.

The child passed away on June 13th.

“CeCe will be remembered for her bright and bubbly nature and being able to light up any room she would walk into, like a ray of sunshine,” her obituary reads.

Kids and Car Safety report she’s the first child to die in a hot car in Ohio and the 7th in the U.S.

Cece was one of 6 children.

“The unfortunate reality is that this has happened to even the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents. Factors such as fatigue, stress, or a sudden change in routine can contribute to parents unknowingly leaving a child alone in a car,” states Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car Safety.

Ohio has had 22 child hot car deaths since 1994.

The first hot car death in 2021 was a 5-month-old who died in April in North Carolina.