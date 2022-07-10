BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The 125th Cuyahoga County Fair is just weeks away.

Hundreds look forward to the annual summer event held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds at 19201 East Bagley Road in Berea.

Dates and times

Tuesday – Friday, August 9-12, from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 14 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Buy gate admission tickets early to save

Online pre-sale tickets before July 15 are $7 per person

Online pre-sale tickets July 16 – August 8 are $9 per person

Online pre-sale tickets and at the gate August 9-14 are $10 per person

Active Military with Valid ID Card and Children 3 and under are free all week long

Midway ride tickets prices

All-day ride bands are $25 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and $30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Opening Day is Discount Day

On Tuesday, August 9, veterans, senior citizens and kids 17 and under pay $2 for gate admission and $20 for all-day ride bands for onsite purchase only.

On tap for 2022

Bee keeping exhibits including honey extractions

Demolition Derby in the grandstand is back on Sunday, August 14 for one show only

Dog Shows

Draft horse and pony hitch classes plus draft horse pull with lightweight and heavyweight competitions

Fireworks Shows at 10 p.m. both Thursday, August 11 and Saturday, August 13

Floral, herb and garden produce displays

Harness horse racing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday

Horse show in the grandstand infield at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 13

and so much more

Follow the fair on Facebook or Instagram or find out more on the Cuyahoga County Fair website here.