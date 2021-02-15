12-year-old shoots and kills home intruder, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A police department in North Carolina is investigating an armed robbery and shooting.

According to a Facebook post by the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at around 12:43 a.m. on Feb. 13.

At the residence, it was discovered that a 73-year-old woman had been shot. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also learned a man — identified as Khalil Herring– was found nearby with a gunshot wound.

Here is what police learned during their investigation: Two people with masks forced their way into the home and shot the woman.

During the robbery, a 12-year-old, who lived at the home, shot at the suspects with a firearm “in self-defense,” police said, causing them to run off.

Police said Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery.

Charges against the 12-year-old are not expected.

An investigation continues.