AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the funeral possession was for a 17-year-old who had died from an overdose.

The procession was heading northbound on Arlington Street at 6th Avenue just before 3 p.m. when there was a two-vehicle crash.

Two boys in one vehicle, ages 12 and 6, were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital. The 12-year-old was pronounced dead and the 6-year-old is in critical condition.

According to investigators, there was an argument after the crash and someone fired a gunshot. Police recovered a shell casing from the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle got out of the car and fled on foot, investigators say.

No one is in custody at this time.

