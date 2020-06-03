12-year-old killed in Cleveland shooting identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 12-year-old boy killed in Cleveland Monday has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Donell H. King.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of E. 94th St. around 1:30 p.m.

Donell died at the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting may have been accidental, but the Cleveland Division of Police has not released any more details about the incident.

No charges have been filed.

