WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A 12-year-old student at St. Bernadette Elementary School is in an intensive care unit after being hit by a car on Monday.

The school in a Tuesday statement on social media welcomed prayers for the girl, seventh-grader Sammie Eynon, who was placed in a pediatric intensive care unit at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

“Much is unknown about her condition at this point,” reads the statement. “Anyone who wishes to pray for Sammie and her family are welcome to join us at St. Bernadette Church [Tuesday] evening at 7:30 p.m. May God bless the Eynon family.”

The crash happened in the 2900 block of Dover Center Road and was reported to Westlake police just after noon on Monday, according to a dispatch log.

Westlake police Capt. Gerald Vogel said the driver stopped “immediately” and was interviewed by police, along with an independent witness.

“While the collision is still under investigation, we can confirm that neither speed nor alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor,” Vogel wrote in an email. “Prayers are with the 12-year-old who is still currently in the hospital.”

Anyone who has video of the collision — either via dashboard or doorbell cameras — is asked to contact Westlake police at 440-871-3311.