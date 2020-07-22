CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot on the city’s east side Tuesday night.
It happened in the area of East 59th Street and Olive Court at about 7:30 p.m.
Police said shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting the girl in the foot and a 40-year-old man in the back. Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Cleveland police responded to two other shootings in the city on Tuesday evening.
A 40-year-old man was shot in the back in Luke Easter Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 8 p.m. He was taken to University Hospitals.
Then at about 8:30 p.m., a 63-year-old man was shot in the head at Thornhill Drive and Arlington Avenue, police said. He was transported to University Hospitals.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- 12-year-old girl shot in foot on Cleveland’s east side
- Scattered showers and storms on Wednesday
- Lakewood police issue alert for missing endangered 93-year-old man
- Akron police arrest man suspected in a series of crimes, including home invasion and aggravated robbery
- Second stimulus check: Latest on individual payments, $600-a-week unemployment bonus