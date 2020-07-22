12-year-old girl shot in foot on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of East 59th Street and Olive Court at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting the girl in the foot and a 40-year-old man in the back. Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Cleveland police responded to two other shootings in the city on Tuesday evening.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the back in Luke Easter Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 8 p.m. He was taken to University Hospitals.

Then at about 8:30 p.m., a 63-year-old man was shot in the head at Thornhill Drive and Arlington Avenue, police said. He was transported to University Hospitals.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: