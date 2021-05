CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old girl.

It happened Saturday around 11 a.m.

Officers and EMS responded to the 9900 block of Marietta Ave.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any information on the case. If you have information that can help law enforcement, call CrimeStoppers at (216)252-7463.