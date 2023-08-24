CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing by the Cleveland Division of Police.

Doralie Morales is described as being four feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Morales was last seen at her home in Cleveland According to police, she could be on Clark Avenue or the Fulton Road areas.

Morales was last seen wearing camouflage sweatpants, a white tank top, black slides with fur and a black zip-up hoodie, according to the release.

Morales has been missing since August 17.