12-year-old girl awarded Girl Scout’s Medal of Honor for saving baby brother who was choking

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — When 12-year-old Natalie Bair saw her baby brother choking, she sprang into action.

That’s why she is receiving the Girl Scout of USA’s Medal of Honor.

The Medina girl was riding in the car last fall when she saw her 17-month-old brother choking on a cracker. She used her first aid training and knew just what to do.

Natalie immediately grabbed baby Milo from his car seat, turned him over and hit his back until the cracker was dislodged.

The Medal of Honor is given to someone who “displays heroic acts beyond their degree of maturity and training.”

Her mother nominated her for the award.

