WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – There really isn’t anything David Beekman doesn’t like about farming.

“Go out and feed the goats everyday before I even had chickens or pigs,” he said.

Growing up on his family-owned Hickory Grove Farms in Wellington, the 12-year old’s love for agriculture runs through his veins.

“If you grow up on the farm, when he was a little toddler or kid, learning about playing with toys and those toys are tractors,” says his mom, Elaine Beekman.

Elaine Beekman says it was during the pandemic when she learned on social media about an e-commerce company called Market Wagon, based in Northeast Ohio.

“Easiest way to explain, it’s an online farmer’s market. As a vendor, you go on and say, ‘What do you have? What products? What price? What inventory?’ and as a customer, you go on and browse the website,” she said.

People can shop for more than 1,400 locally grown products like chicken and corn from their smart phone or computer and have the products delivered to their home.

The seventh grader, with help from his parents and young cousins, works everyday raising chickens and caring for goats and pigs, profiting up to $2,000 a year as a young entrepreneur.

“He has to sit down and figure out how much the chicks cost, the feed, the gas to get to and from, the processing, all of that and decides how much he needs to charge,” Elaine Beekman said.

David’s dreams of farming land, just like his father and grandfather, are already coming true. It’s a career that will hopefully be as sweet as the corn grown on the family farm.

Market Wagon services customers in 12 counties throughout Northeast Ohio, connecting with more than 80 local farmers, chefs and artisans online.