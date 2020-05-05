1  of  3
12-year-old dies in Ohio house fire

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

BRADFORD, Ohio (WJW) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly fire that broke out in a Bradford home late Monday night.

Firefighters were called out just after 11 p.m.

Fire crews on the scene said flames were spreading from the first floor of the two-story home.

Many family members were able to jump from the roof or windows.

The body of 12-year-old Kaleb Huff was found in an upstairs bedroom.

Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

