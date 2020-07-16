12-year-old critical after Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 its crews transported a 12-year-old female to the hospital in critical condition early Thursday.
Initial calls went out around 3:30 a.m.
Crews responded to I-90 westbound at W. 44th St.
That’s where they found the child, but it’s not clear whether that’s where the shooting took place.
FOX 8 crews at the scene report officers with the Cleveland Division of Police found shell casings on W. 87th St.
Police have not released any information about the shooting.
