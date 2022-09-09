Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A 12-year-old is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Cleveland Heights police tell the FOX 8 I-Team the teen was shot in the 3100 block of E. Derbyshire Road around 8:16 p.m. Thursday. The area is residential.

According to 911 calls and police, the victim was shot several times.

Officials do not have an exact motive for the shooting but believe a neighborhood dispute led to the incident.

Police administered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Chris Britton said detectives are continuing to investigate. Neither child has been identified.