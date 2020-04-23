12-year-old cancer survivor, Browns fan to set up Cleveland’s Round 1 selection in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A huge Cleveland Browns fan and St. Jude’s Research Hospital patient will help set up Cleveland’s pick Thursday night in the NFL draft.

Fletcher, 12, will be featured in a pre-recorded introduction leading into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement of the Browns’ selection.

Fletcher had surgery last year for a rare form of brain cancer. He has since undergone proton therapy and chemo.

Just before starting treatments, he struck up a relationship with the Browns’ Jarvis Landry, according to St. Jude. He got to tour the training facility and met some players.

According to St. Jude, Landry wore a bracelet of support that Fletcher’s family distributed. He also sent him videos with messages of encouragement and prayer. Fletcher even got to go onto the field before a game vs. the Dolphins.

He completed treatment last month and is now back home. According to St. Jude, he is doing very well and does not have evidence of the disease.

In his introduction, Fletcher says in part: “While my journey with cancer has been hard, I cannot say enough about St. Jude. The doctors and staff are amazing, and they took such good care of me.”

