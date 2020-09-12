12-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Interstate 90, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to Interstate 90 eastbound near West 14th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the 12-year-old was hit by a car while running onto the freeway.

The child was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that the boy was at a group home in the 2300 block of West 14th Street when he ran for unknown reasons. The child ran up the freeway ramp from West 14th Street and onto I-90.

The right two eastbound lanes of I-90 were blocked near the Abbey Avenue exit heading into downtown for an extended period of time Friday.

This incident remains under investigation.

