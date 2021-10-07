Ashland Junior High School football player hopes to be first female to play in NFL

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – An Ashland Junior High School football player is hoping to make history as the first female to play in the National Football League.

12-year-old Kennedy Lacy is already off to a great start. She’s the only girl on her school’s football team.

The determined 7th grader hopes to eventually play for the Miami Dolphins, but in the meantime, she will hone her skills starting for the Ashland Junior High football team.

Wearing the number 11, this Ashland Arrows all-star is not holding back.

Her mom, Bridgit Lacey, says she started playing flag football when she was 5 years old, and her love for the sport grew from there.

“She’s a great player. She studies the game, she works extremely hard, she works out on her own. She does everything to earn her spot,” she said.

The young athlete truly shines in her role on the team and proved herself yet again as her team took on Wooster Wednesday night, walking away with a win and the distinction of going undefeated in the Ohio Cardinal Conference.

While winning is great, it is her dream of playing in the NFL that keeps her going.

“It’s really fun and cool to be able to play,“ says Kennedy.

Kennedy hopes to continue her football career at either Notre Dame or The Ohio State University in the future.