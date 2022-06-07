SANDUSKY – Sandusky police tell the Fox 8 I-Team they have arrested a 12-year-old and 13-year-old on charges of stealing a Ford Escape and leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver says the boys were both taken to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center.

The 12-year-old is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and obstructing official business. The 13-year-old is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

According to the police report, the victim told police she parked her vehicle at Firelands Hospital South Campus around 9 a.m. Friday. When she returned to get her SUV Sunday around 4 p.m. she noticed it was gone. The victim told police she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.

The victim first called security at the hospital to check if they towed her SUV. Security officials checked video and noticed the vehicle had been stolen around 3:21 p.m. Sunday.

A short time after the vehicle was reported stolen, a Perkins Township officer spotted the SUV. The suspect refused to stop and led police on a chase.

“The vehicle was traveling Northbound on Columbus Avenue at speeds in excess of 60-70 mph ,” the Sandusky police report states.

The vehicle then stopped on Columbus Avenue near Scott Street. The two juvenile suspects got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers were eventually able to catch both boys.