12 stingrays die at ZooTampa’s Stingray Bay; investigation underway

TAMPA, Fla. (WJW) — Twelve stingrays have passed away from unknown reasons at ZooTampa’s Stingray Bay.

According to a Facebook post by the zoo, the animal care and veterinary teams are examining all mechanical equipment involved and are testing the water “all of which indicate optimal water quality and conditions.”

The post says it could take several weeks for all of the test results to come in.

Stingray Bay is a closed system that is home only to stingrays. It remains closed.

“Please keep our team in your thoughts – every professional here loves the animals we care for, and any loss is a difficult one. Thank you for your support,” the post states.

According to the zoo’s website, guests are able to gently touch the stingrays on their wings. They’re also permitted to feed them stingray food.