BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals.

Brad Harris, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, says that EMS transported five people. Three were taken in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition. At least four people went in their own vehicles.

The police say the treated gunshot victims are listed in stable condition. If anyone has information on this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story.

The Baton Rouge Police Department will discuss the shooting at 3 p.m. on Sunday. BRProud will stream the conference live in this story.