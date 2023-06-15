NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (WJW) – Riverside Regional Medical Center in Virginia is celebrating after 12 members of the NICU team became pregnant in the same year.

“There is something in the water as some would say,” says Kaylee Arsenault, Nurse Manager for the NICU.

The group includes 10 registered nurses, one nurse practitioner and a unit secretary, with five of them being first-time moms.

While two of the women have already given birth, the remaining 10 are supporting each other and eagerly anticipating their big days.

Haley Bradshaw is 35 weeks pregnant.

“We all feel extremely supported and we don’t have to worry about much if anyone needs anything. We’re all here to step in and help if someone takes a break or has a doctor’s appointment. We have each other’s backs.”

The hospital spokesperson said that historically, this is the most pregnancies the unit has had in one year.

The first little one arrived in March – a girl. Another girl arrived in May.

Four babies are expected in July 3 in August, 1 in September and 1 in October.

In addition to the 2 girls who have already arrived, the women are expecting 6 girls, 2 boys and 2 surprises.