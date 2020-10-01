12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,489 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 153,987 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 4,804 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those from their 20s to their 60s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Today, the city of Cleveland also released trick-or-treat times for Halloween, although officials discourage residents from taking part due to COVID-19 concerns. Gov. Mike DeWine had already discussed Halloween guidelines last week, as seen in the video above.

