11,252 more coronavirus cases reported in Ohio; 51 additional deaths

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Saturday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.

There have been 553,461 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and 7,477 deaths in the state, according to the health department.

In the last 24 hours, 11,252 cases, 51 deaths and 267 hospitalizations were reported to the health department.

Saturday marks the second time in three days the state has reported more than 11,000 new daily cases. On Dec. 10, the state reported 11,738.

The Cleveland Department of Public Heath said it was notified of 268 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in city residents on Friday. They range is age from under 10 to in their 80s. There have been 14,773 cases and 170 fatalities in Cleveland.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is extending its 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. It will now be in effect until Jan. 2. Retail, except for grocery stores and pharmacies, must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants can open past that time for takeout or delivery only.

DeWine said there is a variance for four major sporting events, including the Cleveland Browns Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. The curfew also doesn’t impact religious services, like midnight Mass.

